Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Coterra Energy (CTRA)

Coterra Energy (NYSE: CTRA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/20/2025 – Coterra Energy was downgraded by analysts at Pickering Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/13/2025 – Coterra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $36.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2025 – Coterra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $38.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/9/2025 – Coterra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $32.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2025 – Coterra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2025 – Coterra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $34.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2025 – Coterra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2025 – Coterra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $34.00 to $32.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/21/2025 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $36.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/17/2025 – Coterra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $33.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2025 – Coterra Energy was given a new $28.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/11/2025 – Coterra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $38.00 to $33.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2025 – Coterra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $37.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.33.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $924.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 21.91%. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 51.16%.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Deshazer sold 35,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $941,735.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,617.40. The trade was a 21.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 25,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $748,572.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,856.26. This represents a 19.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coterra Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 712,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,593,000 after acquiring an additional 99,558 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,183,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,008,000 after acquiring an additional 297,074 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 593,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,165,000 after acquiring an additional 36,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Management raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

See Also

