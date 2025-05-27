Vise Technologies Inc. Takes Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Trading Up 0.4%

ALL stock opened at $203.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.32. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $156.66 and a twelve month high of $212.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.56 and a 200-day moving average of $196.48.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

Allstate declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allstate from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Allstate from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Argus raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Allstate from $183.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.20.

View Our Latest Report on ALL

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.