Vise Technologies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 98.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,748,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,627,000 after purchasing an additional 552,540 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $2,419,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $156.09 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $115.40 and a one year high of $158.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.54 and its 200 day moving average is $146.30. The stock has a market cap of $56.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Cfra Research raised Paychex to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Paychex from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Paychex

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total transaction of $544,762.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,709,408.75. This trade represents a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.