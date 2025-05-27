Lionsgate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LION) Receives $9.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lionsgate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lionsgate Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lionsgate Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. Raymond James began coverage on Lionsgate Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Lionsgate Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Lionsgate Entertainment stock opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.38. Lionsgate Entertainment has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Lionsgate Entertainment (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.33). Lionsgate Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 57.26% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lionsgate Entertainment will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anson Funds Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Lionsgate Entertainment by 11.9% in the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 3,538,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,433,000 after buying an additional 375,409 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lionsgate Entertainment by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,991,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,877,000 after acquiring an additional 837,774 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lionsgate Entertainment by 198.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 275,839 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lionsgate Entertainment by 570.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 221,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 188,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lionsgate Entertainment in the first quarter worth $825,000. 34.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lionsgate Studios Corp. engages in the provision of motion picture and studio operations that bring a varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

