Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $5.68 Million in EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,402,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.46% of EVgo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in EVgo by 2,533.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,494,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of EVgo by 296.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,720,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,017,000 after buying an additional 2,034,045 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EVgo during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC boosted its position in EVgo by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 58,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 14,116 shares during the period. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in EVgo by 326.3% during the 4th quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,533,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,311,000 after buying an additional 2,704,662 shares during the period. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EVgo in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on EVgo from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at EVgo

In other EVgo news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 73,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $270,163.35. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 72,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,672.61. The trade was a 50.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of EVGO stock opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average is $3.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 2.27. EVgo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $9.07.

EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $75.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.11 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Featured Articles

