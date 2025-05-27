Voloridge Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 160.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,470 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Dream Finders Homes worth $5,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 872.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DFH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Lorena Anabel Ramsay sold 1,029 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $25,200.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,213 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,376.37. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 68.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ DFH opened at $21.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.40. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $39.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.95.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 7.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Dream Finders Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Dream Finders Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.