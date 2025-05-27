Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Receives $49.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.13.
A number of brokerages recently commented on OZK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stephens reduced their price target on Bank OZK from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.
OZK opened at $44.44 on Thursday. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $53.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.86.
Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $409.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.05 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 14th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.20%.
Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.
