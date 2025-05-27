Analysts Set Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Target Price at $85.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cognizant Technology Solutions

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 477 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $79.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $63.79 and a twelve month high of $90.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.11%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.