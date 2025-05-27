Voloridge Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 557,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441,265 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of AvidXchange worth $5,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in AvidXchange by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in AvidXchange by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in AvidXchange by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 234,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVDX opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.48. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.50 and a beta of 1.14.

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $115.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.98 million. Research analysts forecast that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVDX. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AvidXchange from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Baird R W cut AvidXchange from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on AvidXchange from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AvidXchange has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.

In other AvidXchange news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 58,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total transaction of $446,906.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,164,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,740,353.83. This represents a 0.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Stahl sold 8,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $87,650.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 667,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,498,781.24. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,756 shares of company stock worth $1,889,292 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

