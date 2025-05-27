Waverly Advisors LLC Takes Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,169 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 265,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after buying an additional 69,686 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 88,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 106,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $84,534.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $24.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 25.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

