Waverly Advisors LLC Acquires 350 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATO. Trust Point Inc. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 2,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 1.3%

ATO stock opened at $157.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.74. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.97 and a fifty-two week high of $167.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.29.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total transaction of $2,264,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 172,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,063,979.36. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

ATO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Atmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.35.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

