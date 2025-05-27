Woodline Partners LP Invests $512,000 in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,103,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Taika Capital LP acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,689,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MKTX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on MarketAxess from $213.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on MarketAxess from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.78.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $217.85 on Tuesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.84 and a twelve month high of $296.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.89.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $208.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

