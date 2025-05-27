Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP reduced its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 97.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473,920 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $113,361.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 145,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,599,419.44. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Oliver sold 184,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $14,652,471.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,019,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,044,983.38. This trade represents a 15.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 331,133 shares of company stock valued at $27,845,646 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE JCI opened at $98.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $64.31 and a 1 year high of $99.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Melius downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.12.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

