Woodline Partners LP Sells 381,484 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Woodline Partners LP cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 98.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 381,484 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $118.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.15 and a 200 day moving average of $118.94. The company has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,694,576.81. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

