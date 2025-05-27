Woodline Partners LP Buys Shares of 28,032 NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NiSource by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NiSource by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 31,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 5,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

In other news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 6,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $233,590.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,035.21. This represents a 24.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NiSource from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on NiSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on NiSource from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NiSource

NiSource Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NI opened at $39.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $41.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.20.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 13.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.54%.

NiSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.