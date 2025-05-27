E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL) Shares Up 50% – Time to Buy?

E3 Lithium Limited (CVE:ETL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 50% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.93. 554,532 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 498% from the average session volume of 92,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

E3 Lithium Stock Up 50.0%

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$70.00 million, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 12.10.

About E3 Lithium

(Get Free Report)

E3 Lithium Limited engages in the development and extraction of lithium properties in Alberta. The company was formerly known as E3 Metals Corp. and changed its name to E3 Lithium Limited in July 2022. E3 Lithium Limited is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for E3 Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E3 Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.