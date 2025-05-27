Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Stock Price Down 22.7% – Here’s Why

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 22.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 2,202,367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 353% from the average daily volume of 486,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Hemostemix Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.20.

Insider Transactions at Hemostemix

In other news, Director Peter Alan Lacey acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Company insiders own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

About Hemostemix

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.

