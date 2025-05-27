Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.89 and traded as low as $10.74. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.77, with a volume of 607,720 shares trading hands.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average is $11.26.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEA. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

