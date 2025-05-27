Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.77 and traded as low as $7.58. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 92,901 shares traded.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Trading Up 0.5%
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.41.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%.
About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.
