Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.77 and traded as low as $7.58. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 92,901 shares traded.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Trading Up 0.5%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.41.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JRS. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 84,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 380,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 18,479 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 705,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 35,323 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

