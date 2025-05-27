Innovotech (CVE:IOT) Stock Price Up 22.7% – Here’s What Happened

Innovotech Inc. (CVE:IOT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 22.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 386,375 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 411% from the average daily volume of 75,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Innovotech Trading Up 22.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.17.

About Innovotech

Innovotech Inc provides assay kits used in growing microbial biofilms for research purposes in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers InnovoSIL, a silver periodate antimicrobial compounds for medical applications; MBEC Assay kit, a petri dish for biofilms, which are used for research and medical device testing of microbial biofilms; and AgreGuard, an antimicrobial for crop protection.

