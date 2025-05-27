Analysts Set Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Target Price at $157.57

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $157.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 288.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 652.3% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWI opened at $154.40 on Thursday. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $110.68 and a 12 month high of $164.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.33 and its 200 day moving average is $147.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.68%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

