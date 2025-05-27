Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Receives $32.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HOMB. Wall Street Zen upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Insider Transactions at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In related news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $68,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,301 shares in the company, valued at $118,062.45. The trade was a 36.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin Hester sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $204,359.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,227.04. This trade represents a 5.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOMB. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

HOMB opened at $28.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.99. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $32.91.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $260.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.