Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Scor to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Scor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Scor to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Scor Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCRYY opened at $3.24 on Thursday. Scor has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.70. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Scor had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Scor will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Scor Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 4.32%. Scor’s dividend payout ratio is presently -325.00%.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, SCOR P&C and SCOR L&H. The SCOR P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

