Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. DZ Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Get Unilever alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Unilever

Unilever Trading Up 0.7%

Unilever Increases Dividend

UL stock opened at $63.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.96. The company has a market capitalization of $156.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever has a 52 week low of $53.50 and a 52 week high of $65.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UL. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 139,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,303,000 after buying an additional 19,012 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth $496,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth $1,855,000. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth $2,421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.