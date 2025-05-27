AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.67.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered AFC Gamma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 14th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFCG
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AFC Gamma
An institutional investor recently raised its position in AFC Gamma stock. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.09% of AFC Gamma worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AFC Gamma Stock Performance
AFCG stock opened at $4.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.51. AFC Gamma has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $106.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.19.
AFC Gamma Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.93%.
About AFC Gamma
AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AFC Gamma
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Workday Stock Price Implosion: An Automatic Buy for AI Investors
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- MercadoLibre Is Soaring—Should You Wait for a Better Entry?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Doubt the Market? 3 Stocks to Rideout Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt
Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.