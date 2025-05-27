AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered AFC Gamma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

In related news, Director Leonard M. Tannenbaum purchased 32,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $208,685.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,909,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,492,391.52. This trade represents a 0.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel Neville purchased 30,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $197,875.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,791.72. The trade was a 23.23% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 146,606 shares of company stock worth $930,691 in the last three months. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AFC Gamma stock. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.09% of AFC Gamma worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFCG stock opened at $4.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.51. AFC Gamma has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $106.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.93%.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

