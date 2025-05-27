Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.11.

STRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $2.00 price target on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $1.00 to $0.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Citizens Jmp lowered Sutro Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Wedbush lowered Sutro Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 7,462,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,731,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,885,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,134,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,661 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,727,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 11,793 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STRO opened at $0.92 on Thursday. Sutro Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $17.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 101.89% and a negative net margin of 77.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

