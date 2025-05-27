Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.11.
STRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $2.00 price target on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $1.00 to $0.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Citizens Jmp lowered Sutro Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Wedbush lowered Sutro Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sutro Biopharma Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ STRO opened at $0.92 on Thursday. Sutro Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60.
Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $17.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 101.89% and a negative net margin of 77.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Sutro Biopharma
Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.
