ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 67.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 387,577 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.11% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 126.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 277,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 154,854 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,947,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,939,000 after acquiring an additional 104,444 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 64,995 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 14,143 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $54,065.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,957.45. This trade represents a 5.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Garofalo sold 4,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $89,673.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,756.85. This trade represents a 21.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,746 shares of company stock valued at $428,221 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $25.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.36.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $244.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACAD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

