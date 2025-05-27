Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $3.17 Million Holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,008 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 268.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 8,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CACC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Credit Acceptance from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Credit Acceptance

In other news, insider Nicholas J. Elliott sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total transaction of $150,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,385 shares in the company, valued at $9,731,270. The trade was a 1.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.97, for a total value of $1,547,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,698.64. The trade was a 49.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of CACC opened at $476.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $490.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $486.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 20.33 and a current ratio of 20.33. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $409.22 and a 52-week high of $614.96. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.31 by ($0.96). Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $571.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 53.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

