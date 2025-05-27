Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.15% of LGI Homes as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,317,000 after acquiring an additional 56,664 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LGIH shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

LGIH stock opened at $51.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 12.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.43. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.49 and a 52 week high of $125.83.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $351.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.07 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 1,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $83,913.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,125.88. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

