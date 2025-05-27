TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,961 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after acquiring an additional 11,948 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 430.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 377.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $279.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $294.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.69. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $266.26 and a 1 year high of $495.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.20. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.98, for a total transaction of $540,483.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,036.86. This represents a 19.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLD shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $395.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $356.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.22.

Read Our Latest Report on TopBuild

TopBuild Company Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.