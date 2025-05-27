Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Insider Sells C$1,137,100.00 in Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Barnard sold 500 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2,274.20, for a total value of C$1,137,100.00.
Andrew Barnard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 23rd, Andrew Barnard sold 250 shares of Fairfax Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2,282.42, for a total value of C$570,605.00.
- On Wednesday, March 5th, Andrew Barnard sold 2,305 shares of Fairfax Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2,056.06, for a total value of C$4,739,220.14.
Fairfax Financial Trading Up 1.1%
Fairfax Financial stock opened at C$2,322.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2,108.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$2,029.87. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of C$1,425.00 and a 52 week high of C$2,330.03.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on FFH
About Fairfax Financial
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fairfax Financial
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Workday Stock Price Implosion: An Automatic Buy for AI Investors
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- MercadoLibre Is Soaring—Should You Wait for a Better Entry?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Doubt the Market? 3 Stocks to Rideout Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt
Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.