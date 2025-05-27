Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Insider Sells C$1,137,100.00 in Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Barnard sold 500 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2,274.20, for a total value of C$1,137,100.00.

Andrew Barnard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 23rd, Andrew Barnard sold 250 shares of Fairfax Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2,282.42, for a total value of C$570,605.00.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Andrew Barnard sold 2,305 shares of Fairfax Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2,056.06, for a total value of C$4,739,220.14.

Fairfax Financial Trading Up 1.1%

Fairfax Financial stock opened at C$2,322.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2,108.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$2,029.87. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of C$1,425.00 and a 52 week high of C$2,330.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$2,600.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cormark upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$2,250.00 to C$2,700.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. CIBC upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$2,500.00 to C$2,700.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2,600.00 price target on Fairfax Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$2,446.43.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Featured Articles

