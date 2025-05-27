Adhera Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATRX) and Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) Financial Contrast

Adhera Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATRX – Get Free Report) and Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Adhera Therapeutics has a beta of 4.03, suggesting that its share price is 303% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flora Growth has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Adhera Therapeutics and Flora Growth”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adhera Therapeutics N/A N/A -$2.11 million N/A N/A Flora Growth $53.26 million 0.30 -$57.04 million ($0.98) -0.72

Adhera Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Flora Growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Adhera Therapeutics and Flora Growth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adhera Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Flora Growth 0 1 1 0 2.50

Flora Growth has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 469.80%. Given Flora Growth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Flora Growth is more favorable than Adhera Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Adhera Therapeutics and Flora Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adhera Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Flora Growth -30.99% -268.17% -57.51%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.0% of Flora Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.2% of Adhera Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Flora Growth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Adhera Therapeutics beats Flora Growth on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adhera Therapeutics

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc., a biotech company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs. The company is developing MLR-1019 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and MLR -1023 to treat Type 1 diabetes. The company was formerly known as Marina Biotech, Inc. and changed its name to Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2018. Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

About Flora Growth

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products worldwide. It operates through three segments: House of Brands, Commercial and Wholesale, and Pharmaceuticals. The company cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis flower, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products. It also offers food and beverage, nutraceuticals, cannabis accessories and technology, personal care, and wellness; cannabidiol (CBD) derived products, such as gummies, topicals, tinctures, and vape products; cannabis consumption accessories, personal storage, and travel accessories for the vape and dry herbs. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes pharmaceutical goods and medical cannabis products to treat a variety of health indications, including drugs related to cancer therapies, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, multiple sclerosis, and anti-depressants. The company sells its products under the JustCBD, Vessel, and Phatebo brands. Flora Growth Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

