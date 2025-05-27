Financial Review: Excellon Resources (OTCMKTS:EXNRF) & Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)

Excellon Resources (OTCMKTS:EXNRF – Get Free Report) and Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Excellon Resources has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresnillo has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Excellon Resources and Fresnillo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Excellon Resources N/A -482.08% -43.80% Fresnillo N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Excellon Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00 Fresnillo 0 1 0 2 3.33

Valuation and Earnings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Excellon Resources and Fresnillo, as reported by MarketBeat.

This table compares Excellon Resources and Fresnillo”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Excellon Resources $25.82 million 0.63 $6.53 million ($0.03) -3.77 Fresnillo $2.71 billion 4.17 $233.91 million N/A N/A

Fresnillo has higher revenue and earnings than Excellon Resources.

Summary

Fresnillo beats Excellon Resources on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits, as well as base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 31,280 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City project totaling an area of 340 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany. It also holds 100% interests in the Kilgore project comprising 789 unpatented federal lode claims that covers an area of 6,788 hectares located in Clark County, eastern Idaho; and the Oakley project covering an area of 2,833 hectares in Oakley, Idaho. In addition, the company has an option to acquire the La Negra project located in Querétaro State, Mexico. Excellon Resources Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas. It also leases mining equipment; produces gold/silver doré bars; and provides administrative services. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. Fresnillo plc operates as a subsidiary of Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V.

