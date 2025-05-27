Critical Review: Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) vs. MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY)

Dividends

Nihon Kohden pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. MonotaRO pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Nihon Kohden pays out 19.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MonotaRO pays out 15.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Nihon Kohden and MonotaRO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nihon Kohden 7.71% 15.08% 11.98% MonotaRO 9.09% 33.75% 24.22%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nihon Kohden and MonotaRO”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nihon Kohden $1.54 billion 1.26 $117.48 million $0.56 20.29 MonotaRO $1.91 billion 5.32 $173.82 million $0.45 44.91

MonotaRO has higher revenue and earnings than Nihon Kohden. Nihon Kohden is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MonotaRO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Nihon Kohden shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of MonotaRO shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Nihon Kohden has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MonotaRO has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MonotaRO beats Nihon Kohden on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nihon Kohden

Nihon Kohden Corporation engages in development, manufacturing, sale, maintenance, and consultation of medical electronic equipment, and related systems and products in Japan, Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers physiological measuring equipment comprising electrocardiographs, electroencephalographs, and polygraphs for Cath-labs; patient monitoring systems, such as beside and central monitors; and treatment equipment including defibrillators, automated external defibrillators, ventilators, and pacemakers. The company also provides medical support system, which includes diagnostic and clinical information system; and in-vitro diagnostic equipment comprising hematology and clinical chemistry analyzers. In addition, it operates insurance brokerage and technology licensing business. The company was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Shinjuku, Japan.

About MonotaRO

MonotaRO Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. The company offers safety protective equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety, disaster prevention, and crime prevention products; safety signs; ship and fishing supplies; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools and abrasives; measurement and surveying equipment; hand tools/electric and pneumatic tools; sprays, oils, greases, and paints; adhesives and repair materials; welding supplies; and piping and water related components/pumps/pneumatic and hydraulic equipment/hoses. It also provides mechanical parts; control equipment; soldering and anti-static products; architectural hardware, building materials, painting, and interior supplies; air conditioning and electrical equipment; electrical materials; screws, bolts, nails, and materials; automotive supplies; truck supplies; motorcycle supplies; bicycle supplies; scientific research and development supplies; clean room supplies; kitchen equipment and store supplies; agricultural and gardening supplies; and medical and nursing supplies. It serves factories, construction, automobile maintenance, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Sumisho Grainger Co., Ltd. and changed its name to MonotaRO Co., Ltd. in February 2006. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. MonotaRO Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Grainger Global Holdings, Inc.

