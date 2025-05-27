United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) versus Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Head-To-Head Contrast

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) and United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Microchip Technology and United Microelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microchip Technology 6.49% 12.62% 5.08% United Microelectronics 20.35% 12.78% 8.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Microchip Technology and United Microelectronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microchip Technology 0 5 13 1 2.79 United Microelectronics 1 3 0 1 2.20

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Microchip Technology currently has a consensus target price of $67.42, indicating a potential upside of 19.99%. United Microelectronics has a consensus target price of $7.40, indicating a potential downside of 5.67%. Given Microchip Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Microchip Technology is more favorable than United Microelectronics.

91.5% of Microchip Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Microchip Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Microchip Technology has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Microelectronics has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Microchip Technology and United Microelectronics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microchip Technology $4.40 billion 6.88 $1.91 billion ($0.01) -5,619.00 United Microelectronics $235.53 billion 0.08 $1.44 billion $0.54 14.53

Microchip Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than United Microelectronics. Microchip Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Microelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Microchip Technology pays an annual dividend of $1.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. United Microelectronics pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Microchip Technology pays out -18,200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Microelectronics pays out 64.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Microchip Technology has increased its dividend for 23 consecutive years.

Summary

Microchip Technology beats United Microelectronics on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications. It also provides analog, interface, mixed signal, and timing products comprising power management, linear, mixed-signal, high-voltage, thermal management, discrete diodes, and metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETS), radio frequency (RF), drivers, safety, security, timing, USB, Ethernet, wireless, and other interface products; field-programmable gate array (FPGA) products; and application development tools that enable system designers to program microcontroller, FPGA, and microprocessor products for specific applications. In addition, the company offers serial electrically erasable programmable read-only memory, serial flash memories, parallel flash memories, serial static random access memories, and serial electrically erasable random access memories for the production of very small footprint devices; and licenses its SuperFlash embedded flash and non-volatile memory technologies to foundries, integrated device manufacturers, and design partners for use in the manufacture of microcontroller products, gate array, RF, analog, and neuromorphic compute products that require embedded non-volatile memory, as well as provides engineering services. Further, it offers wafer foundry and assembly, and test subcontracting manufacturing services; and timing systems products, application specific integrated circuits, and aerospace products. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers. United Microelectronics Corporation was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

