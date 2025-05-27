Reviewing SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) and Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY)

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) and Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

SurgePays has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirent Communications has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SurgePays and Spirent Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SurgePays -27.39% -55.63% -43.61% Spirent Communications N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SurgePays $40.03 million 1.56 $20.62 million ($2.79) -1.10 Spirent Communications $474.30 million 3.06 $25.20 million N/A N/A

This table compares SurgePays and Spirent Communications”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Spirent Communications has higher revenue and earnings than SurgePays.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SurgePays and Spirent Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SurgePays 0 0 1 0 3.00 Spirent Communications 0 0 0 0 0.00

SurgePays currently has a consensus price target of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 185.95%. Given SurgePays’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SurgePays is more favorable than Spirent Communications.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.9% of SurgePays shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.5% of SurgePays shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Spirent Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Spirent Communications beats SurgePays on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SurgePays

SurgePays, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Comprehensive Platform Services, and Lead Generation. The company offers subsidized and non-subsidized mobile virtual network operators for internet connectivity through mobile broadband services to consumers; ACH banking relationships and fintech transactions platform to convenience stores; wireless top-up transactions and wireless product aggregation; and lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry, as well as call center activities. SurgePays, Inc. is headquartered in Bartlett, Tennessee.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions. This segment also provides lab and test automation solutions for the telecom industry and enterprises. The Networks & Security segment develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualised networks, cloud, and artificial intelligence networking infrastructure, as well as application performance and proactive security validation. This segment also offers Ethernet/internet protocol performance testing solutions, as well as navigation satellite system test and simulation solutions while addressing opportunities in the broader positioning, navigation, and timing market, including low earth orbit satellites and autonomous vehicles. The company was formerly known as Spirent plc and changed its name to Spirent Communications plc in May 2006. Spirent Communications plc was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Crawley, the United Kingdom.

