Head to Head Review: TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) and Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) and TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kering and TWFG, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kering 3 5 0 1 1.89 TWFG 0 4 5 0 2.56

TWFG has a consensus target price of $33.71, indicating a potential downside of 4.08%. Given TWFG’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TWFG is more favorable than Kering.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kering N/A N/A N/A TWFG N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kering and TWFG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Kering and TWFG”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kering $18.61 billion 1.30 $1.23 billion N/A N/A TWFG $200.74 million 9.82 $26.10 million $10.77 3.26

Kering has higher revenue and earnings than TWFG.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Kering shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.5% of TWFG shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TWFG beats Kering on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kering

Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics. The company provides Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, Ginori 1735, Kering Beauté, and Kering Eyewear brands. The company was formerly known as PPR SA and changed its name to Kering SA in June 2013. Kering SA was founded in 1963 and is based in Paris, France.

About TWFG

TWFG, Inc. operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas. TWFG, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bunch Family Holdings, LLC.

