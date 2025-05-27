Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q4 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share and revenue of $250.05 million for the quarter.

Columbus McKinnon Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.83 million, a PE ratio of 49.76 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.14.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Insider Activity at Columbus McKinnon

In other Columbus McKinnon news, Director Kathryn V. Bohl bought 2,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $50,713.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,812 shares in the company, valued at $266,467.88. This trade represents a 23.51% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chad R. Abraham acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $321,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,000. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,255 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Columbus McKinnon worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

