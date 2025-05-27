nCino (NCNO) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2026 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 28th. Analysts expect nCino to post earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $139.77 million for the quarter.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $141.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect nCino to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

nCino Stock Down 1.5%

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -154.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.71. nCino has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $43.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.12.

Insider Activity at nCino

nCino announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 1st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 2,501 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $53,796.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,819.49. The trade was a 11.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider April Rieger sold 7,881 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $164,397.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,181.92. This trade represents a 5.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,060 shares of company stock worth $3,101,115 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of nCino

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of nCino by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 6,783 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 16.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 281,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 39,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 16.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 43,247 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of nCino from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial lowered nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered nCino from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

