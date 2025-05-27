Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ST. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.08.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $25.23 on Friday. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $911.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 738.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 515.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

