Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Cut to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cfra Research lowered Wix.com from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Wix.com from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Wix.com from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Wix.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.16.

Wix.com Stock Performance

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $151.26 on Friday. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $137.94 and a 52 week high of $247.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 64.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.56.

Wix.com announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Wix.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 632.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

