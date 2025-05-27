Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Stratus Properties Stock Down 6.1%

Shares of Stratus Properties stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.25 million, a P/E ratio of 125.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.11. Stratus Properties has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $30.66.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $5.04 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stratus Properties Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 124.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Stratus Properties by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 81,895 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stratus Properties by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 45,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Stratus Properties by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the entitlement, development, management, leasing, and sale of multi and single family residential and commercial real estate properties in the Austin, Texas area and other select markets in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

Featured Articles

