Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.
Stratus Properties Stock Down 6.1%
Shares of Stratus Properties stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.25 million, a P/E ratio of 125.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.11. Stratus Properties has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $30.66.
Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $5.04 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Stratus Properties Company Profile
Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the entitlement, development, management, leasing, and sale of multi and single family residential and commercial real estate properties in the Austin, Texas area and other select markets in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.
