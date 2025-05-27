Smith-Midland (NASDAQ:SMID) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Smith-Midland (NASDAQ:SMID – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Smith-Midland Price Performance

Shares of Smith-Midland stock opened at $29.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Smith-Midland has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $51.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.15. The firm has a market cap of $155.49 million, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Smith-Midland alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith-Midland

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith-Midland by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,784,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,358,000 after buying an additional 33,957 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Smith-Midland by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith-Midland by 569.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 16,798 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Smith-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Smith-Midland by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. 49.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smith-Midland

Smith-Midland Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products and systems in the United States. It offers SlenderWall lightweight construction panel, lightweight exterior cladding used for the exterior walls of buildings; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers, used on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings, used in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations; Easi-Set utility, vaults for house equipment, such as cable, telephone, or traffic signal equipment, and for underground storage, as well as custom-built utility vaults for special needs; SoftSound soundwall panels, it absorb highway noise; Beach Prisms erosion control modules for seawalls and jetties; and H2Out secondary drainage systems for panelized exterior cladding.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smith-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.