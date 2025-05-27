D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Stock Performance

NASDAQ HEPS opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $909.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 2.42. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $4.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEPS. VR Advisory Services Ltd increased its stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 352.0% during the 1st quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 12,413,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,667,225 shares during the last quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,786,000. Brightlight Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,533,000. BIT Capital GmbH increased its stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 9,161.3% during the 4th quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 1,499,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,735,000. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

