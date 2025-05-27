D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Stock Performance
NASDAQ HEPS opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $909.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 2.42. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $4.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Company Profile
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.
