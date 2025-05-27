TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of TriMas in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

TriMas Stock Performance

TriMas stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.01. TriMas has a twelve month low of $19.33 and a twelve month high of $28.51.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $241.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.41 million. TriMas had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TriMas will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Shawn Sedaghat purchased 72,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.16 per share, with a total value of $1,908,031.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,883,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,279,109.28. This trade represents a 4.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 2,218 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $49,993.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,531.52. The trade was a 7.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,772,695 shares of company stock worth $43,788,704. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TriMas by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,895,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,801,000 after purchasing an additional 82,068 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,513,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,738 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 0.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,135,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,036,000 after acquiring an additional 14,942 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter worth $29,160,000. Finally, Medina Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriMas by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC now owns 1,034,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,448,000 after acquiring an additional 28,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Further Reading

