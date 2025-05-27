W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

W&T Offshore Stock Performance

NYSE WTI opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $203.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.58. W&T Offshore has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $2.84.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 775.16%. The firm had revenue of $129.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.91 million. Equities analysts forecast that W&T Offshore will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W&T Offshore Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of W&T Offshore

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. W&T Offshore’s payout ratio is currently -5.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 826.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 324,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 289,739 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,071,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 598,614 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 309.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 91,400 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 6,858,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 23,299 shares in the last quarter. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

