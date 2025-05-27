Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Global Self Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SELF opened at $5.55 on Friday. Global Self Storage has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16. The firm has a market cap of $62.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.03.

Get Global Self Storage alerts:

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Global Self Storage had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $3.13 million during the quarter.

Global Self Storage Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.0725 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Global Self Storage’s payout ratio is currently 138.10%.

In other Global Self Storage news, CEO Mark Campbell Winmill purchased 10,000 shares of Global Self Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $56,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,491.46. This trade represents a 3.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Self Storage

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC now owns 171,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Self Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Self Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Self Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

About Global Self Storage

(Get Free Report)

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.