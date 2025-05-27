Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a $197.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.13.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royal Gold

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $180.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $119.72 and a 1-year high of $191.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.77.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.17 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.80%.

Insider Activity at Royal Gold

In related news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,300 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $201,474.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,612.80. This trade represents a 12.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Royal Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.