Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Lowered to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PGEN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Precigen in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Get Precigen alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PGEN

Precigen Stock Performance

Shares of PGEN opened at $1.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32. Precigen has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.17. The company has a market cap of $404.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.82.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 123.06% and a negative net margin of 3,521.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Precigen will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precigen

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Precigen by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the first quarter worth $40,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 33.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Precigen

(Get Free Report)

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.