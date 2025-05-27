Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 28th. Analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch to post earnings of $1.48 per share and revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter.
Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.09. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 46.50% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance
NYSE ANF opened at $73.17 on Tuesday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $65.40 and a fifty-two week high of $196.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.47.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have weighed in on ANF shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $135.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $114.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Monday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.13.
Institutional Trading of Abercrombie & Fitch
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 127,389 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 521.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,517 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter.
Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile
Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
