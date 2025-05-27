Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 28th. Analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch to post earnings of $1.48 per share and revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.09. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 46.50% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

NYSE ANF opened at $73.17 on Tuesday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $65.40 and a fifty-two week high of $196.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.30 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 29.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ANF shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $135.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $114.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Monday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.13.

Institutional Trading of Abercrombie & Fitch

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 127,389 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 521.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,517 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

